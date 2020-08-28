Zac Brown loses Celebrity Wine Showdown to Sting, Dave Mathews
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)
The first-ever virtual Celebrity White Wine Showdown was held recently. Award-winning wine expert Mark Oldman hosted the event to determine which star’s white was the best. Nearly 390 households joined Oldman via Zoom to taste a lineup of five white wines by Sting, Dave Matthews, country star Zac Brown, Cameron Diaz, and reality star Lisa Vanderpump. All the households purchased the wines in advance in order to taste them along with Oldman and then voted via Zoom. Sting and Trudie Styler’s Il Palagio Roxanne Toscana Bianco 2018 and Dave Matthews’ The Dreaming Tree Chardonnay 2018 were tied for first place out of the five surveyed at 26% approval. Country artist Zac Brown’s Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Chardonnay 2017 (16%) came in 4th place.
Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.