ZAC BROWN BAND RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Zac Brown Band shared their new single “Tie Up.” It was inspired by time spent on a Georgia lake. Zac said: “There’s a little spot on Lake Lanier called ‘Cocktail Cove that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood.”

On April 6, Zac Brown Band will kick off their tour in St. Louis and will be on the road through late October.