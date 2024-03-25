98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ZAC BROWN BAND RELEASES NEW SINGLE

March 25, 2024 7:54AM CDT
Share
ZAC BROWN BAND RELEASES NEW SINGLE
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zac Brown Band shared their new single “Tie Up.” It was inspired by time spent on a Georgia lake. Zac said: “There’s a little spot on Lake Lanier called ‘Cocktail Cove that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood.”

On April 6, Zac Brown Band will kick off their tour in St. Louis and will be on the road through late October.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes

Recent Posts