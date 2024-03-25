ZAC BROWN BAND RELEASES NEW SINGLE
March 25, 2024 7:54AM CDT
Zac Brown Band shared their new single “Tie Up.” It was inspired by time spent on a Georgia lake. Zac said: “There’s a little spot on Lake Lanier called ‘Cocktail Cove that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood.”
On April 6, Zac Brown Band will kick off their tour in St. Louis and will be on the road through late October.
Our new single “Tie Up” is available everywhere now. Turn it up and let us know what you think! ⚓️ https://t.co/sDwzbWJifH pic.twitter.com/WNUjcQqxwo
— Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) March 22, 2024