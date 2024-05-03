98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FARCE: Woman substitutes inmate husband with cardboard cutout?

May 3, 2024 11:00AM CDT
You might say Jade Chipps has the model husband — cardboard, to be exact.

According to the Daily Star, the 31-year-old U.K. resident met her husband, Chris, who’s serving a 31-year sentence for burglary and identity theft, through a prison pen-pal service.  After they exchanged letters and phone calls and met at the prison, the two decided to tie the knot.

Jade has never spent time with Chris, outside of the prison.  But they have a lot to look forward to, apparently, when he does get out — Chris has a big-bucks stake in a casino and owns the house in which Jade currently lives, with his life-size cardboard cutout.

When Chris gets out, he’s going to be a different person,” she insists.

So is Jade, who reveals, “He wants to impregnate me right away.

 

