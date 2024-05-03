98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Taylor Swift: “Dolly Parton of Her Generation” – So Says Jon Bon Jovi

May 3, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Everyone has their opinion, about Taylor Swift, and that includes rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

The Bon Jovi front man recently reminisced, with Radio Times, about his 2013 performance in London, with Taylor Swift delivering backing vocals.  When he was asked if he appreciates Swift, Bon Jovi said:  “Most definitely.  She’s connected with an audience that is unique to her.  She’s a talent who will be around now for the rest of her life.”

She’ll be the Dolly Parton of her generation,” he added.  “I have nothing but respect for what she’s accomplished.”

What are your thoughts on this comparison?

Who do you think will have the biggest musical impact on this generation?

