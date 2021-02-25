Zac Brown Band Debuts Video For “The Man Who Loves You Most”
If you’re a “girl dad” you’ll definitely get all the feels watching Zac Brown Band’s latest video for, “The Man Who Loves You Most”. The video shows a young woman who reacts as she reads about another death due to COVID-19 and then starts to think about her father, who apparently has passed. Brown, who has four daughters, said “when creating this video, it was important to make something that serves as a reminder of the importance of our loved ones that through the good times and the bad, a father’s love will always endure”. The song “The Man Who Loves You Most” was released in 2020.