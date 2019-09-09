You’ve got to have friends: How Maren Morris and Lauren Alaina are helping Lindsay Ell enjoy her success
ABC/Image Group LA
Lindsay Ell‘s already topped the charts in her native Canada, but now, she’s on the verge of having her first top-ten hit in the States with “What Happens in a Small Town,” with Brantley Gilbert.
While the world-class guitar player’s certainly been busy working on her career, she’s also been devoting her attention to something else.
“I’ve worked a lot on my friendships over the past year-and-a-half,” Lindsey tells ABC Radio.”And it’s something that before I never made time for.”
“And I’ve learned that you need to invest your time into people,” she continues, “because you can just work so hard and years go by, and then you wake up one day, and you’re like, ‘Whoa! What do I have outside of my job?,’ you know?”
Lots of those friends are names you probably recognize.
“I feel so grateful that Cassadee [Pope] and RaeLynn and Maren [Morris] and I and Lauren [Alaina], and the list can go on and on and on,” Lindsay says. “But I just feel surrounded by so many incredible girls and female artists where we understand what each other are going through.”
“You know, we know what it feels like to launch a single, and to move on from a single,” she adds. “And we just have been through these really exciting moments, and all of these heartaches that we go through on a day to day basis. So we can really be there for each other.”
Lindsay’s currently readying her sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017’s The Project.
