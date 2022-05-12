FRISKY FRIDAY FLIGHT: Your Vacation May Be How You Meet Your Spouse or New BFF

      Breaking News
May 12, 2022 @ 1:31pm

New research reveals that over a fifth of Americans have met their spouse while traveling.

Talker.news reports that the survey of 2,000 Americans, who have traveled internationally, found a third (33%) have had a “vacation romance” – and a quarter (25%) currently have a best friend, whom they met during their trip.

Three-out-of-10 have dated someone they met on a plane.

Other respondents have had these relationships turn into “social media friendships” or remain “vacation friendships.

On an average trip, respondents will make four new friends (whether they stay in touch post-trip or not) and gain 12 new followers on social media.

To read more about what Americans gain out of vacation relationships, get the full story on talker.news.

