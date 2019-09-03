Your Tattoo is Slowly Poisoning You. Check THIS.
Tattoos might not be as harmless as previously thought. New research reveals that metallic nano-particles (super tiny fragments) from tattoo needles are slowly poisoning the inked.
A study, published in the journal Particle and Fibre Toxicology, indicates that chromium and nickel particles, from tattoo needles, enter a recipient’s body and eventually amass around lymph nodes, where they’re held in place by ink particles from the tattoo.
This infiltration can result in the formation of new allergies, the report states. And while the presence of metal in lymph nodes will “poison” a person over time, the eventual severity of the damage is unclear, according to lead researcher Ines Schreiver. “The fact that all pigments and wear particles are deposited in lymph nodes calls for special attention to be placed on allergy development,” Schreiver says. “Unfortunately, today, we can’t determine the exact impact on human health and possible allergy development deriving from the tattoo needle wear. These are long-term effects, which can only be assessed in long-term epidemiological studies, that monitor the health of thousands of people, over decades.”