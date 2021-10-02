      Weather Alert

You Did This as a Kid – But NOW Realize How Dangerous It Was

Oct 2, 2021 @ 10:30am

It’s normal to feel hyper-protective of kids, but think back on all the crazy stuff YOU did, and you made it through, okay…  Well, mostly.

Buzzfeed has a list of things people say they did as kids, and then later, as adults, realized were really dangerous.

The highlights include:

Catching and playing with spiders – shooting fireworks at friends – destroying stuff in old buildings with asbestos – goofing around with lawn darts (which it’s STILL hard to believe existed in the first place)

Jumping off the roofs and lofts of sheds and barns – putting a car in neutral while in a parking lot – messing around on streets or roads at night…

Climbing more than 12 feet up a tree – fooling around on staircases – walking out on a frozen pool or pond – and sticking things in electrical outlets.

Dare you to get more, here:  (Buzzfeed)

 

TAGS
#Dangerous #DareYa #KidNews #LiveSmarterNotHarder #StupidKidTricks
Popular Posts
CDC:  It Will Be Safe for Children to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game
Connect With Us Listen To Us On