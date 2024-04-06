‘Yellowstone’ Star Lainey Wilson Says Talking to God ‘A Lot’ Keeps her Grounded

What keeps you grounded?

Lainey Wilson recently shared with Fox News Digital that her faith and her family keep her grounded, as she navigates stardom.

She said she valued the importance of staying connected with loved ones, and maintaining a strong relationship with God: “I run my mouth a lot, but I talk to God a lot too. I think it’s really important to stay as grounded as you possibly can. If that means picking up the phone, talking to your mama, talking to your family, talking to your nephews, surrounding yourself with the people who love you, and who know you better than anybody, I think those are all the little tricks. That’s what I’m doing.”

Wilson, who’s known for hits like “Me, You and Jesus,” also performs in the hit show “Yellowstone.”

What or who keeps you grounded?