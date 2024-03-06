98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Yellowstone: Darius Rucker Says He Would PAY to Be on the Show – And Do THIS

March 6, 2024 12:30PM CST
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Acting is something Darius Rucker is clearly interested in…  And he says he would pay to be on an episode of Yellowstone: “If Yellowstone called, I would pay for my own plane flight and hotel room and they don’t have to pay me.  I love that show so bad.  I love that show.”

In an interview posted by Taste of Country, Darius admits he’s not an actor, but said:  “Anytime somebody calls me and asks me to do something, I love doing it.”

He even knows what role he wants to play and said:  “I think I could steal Rip’s wife, I think that would be good.”  Wait, WHAT?!  Whoa!  Now that would be quite the storyline.  😉

Wonder if Darius will pop into Walmart, to buy the new Yellowstone cookware, or pick up some products at EatYellowstone.com

Darius is out this summer with his band, Hootie & The BlowfishCollective Soul and Edwin McCain are opening acts.

