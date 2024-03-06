Yellowstone: Darius Rucker Says He Would PAY to Be on the Show – And Do THIS

Acting is something Darius Rucker is clearly interested in… And he says he would pay to be on an episode of Yellowstone : “If Yellowstone called, I would pay for my own plane flight and hotel room and they don’t have to pay me. I love that show so bad. I love that show.”

In an interview posted by Taste of Country, Darius admits he’s not an actor, but said: “Anytime somebody calls me and asks me to do something, I love doing it.” He even knows what role he wants to play and said: “I think I could steal Rip’s wife, I think that would be good.” Wait, WHAT?! Whoa! Now that would be quite the storyline. 😉 Wonder if Darius will pop into Walmart, to buy the new Yellowstone cookware, or pick up some products at EatYellowstone.com… Darius is out this summer with his band, Hootie & The Blowfish. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain are opening acts.