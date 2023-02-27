Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans as She Wraps ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

The Judds‘ farewell tour came to a conclusion, Saturday night (Feb. 25) in Hollywood, FL.

Wynonna Judd hopped on social media to express her gratitude, to her friends and collaborators, for their roles in celebrating the final chapter of the legendary country duo.

“The most unbelievable tour,” a post-tour message on The Judds’ official Twitter account reads, expressing thanks to all the musical collaborators who joined the trek for “these unforgettable and beautiful moments.”

As the 2023 leg of The Judds: The Final Tour kicked off, Judd stated that she did not expect to extend the tour again, and would, instead, focus on looking forward to new music and her own pursuits as a solo act. “This is something I don’t think I’ll ever see again,” she acknowledged at the time. “There will be tours and concerts, but this is something that is between a memorial and a celebration of life, and me, just kicking a– and giving every single note from my toenails.”