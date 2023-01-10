Wynonna Judd Says ‘Something Wasn’t Right’ with Naomi Judd Before Suicide
She said, “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous. I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time. And I think when our parents get older, their world gets smaller, and she was late (that night), and she is never late. I think she was nervous.”
And: Wynonna revealed that she was thrown off by the wig her mother was wearing, that night. She said, “The first thought in my head was, ‘No, I don’t want to hug her or comfort her. I want to pull her wig off,’ because that was the dynamics of our relationship. It was tough and tender.”
Naomi died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound, on April 30, 2022 at her Nashville area home. This was after a lengthy battle with depression.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide – call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK