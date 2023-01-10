Wynonna Judd Says ‘Something Wasn’t Right’ with Naomi Judd Before Suicide

Wynonna Judd said she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother (and The Judds singing partner), Naomi Judd , in the days and weeks leading up to her April 2022 suicide.

Wynonna told Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast that her mom seemed “very fragile,” when they performed together on the CMT Awards – which were also in April. That turned out to be The Judds’ last performance.