 Wynonna Judd has released “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,

Wynonna Judd has released a new version of the song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” which holds a special place in her heart as she used to sing it with her late mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. Judd recorded the song with her husband and producer Cactus Moser, giving it a rootsy and raw feel. The track features Judd’s gritty vocals, bluegrass strings, and simple percussion, capturing the rustic origin of the song. Judd will also host Christmas at the Opry on Dec. 7, featuring performances from Kelly Clarkson, Trace Adkins, and more.