Would You Use a Transparent Public Toilet?
Something new and revealing is gaining fans, at a Tokyo park: Transparent public toilets.
Yes, you can see right inside. That is partially the point of these bathrooms.
The designers say that being able to see inside lets you know if the bathrooms are safe, clean, and if there is anyone else using the facility.
There are men’s, women’s, and multipurpose toilets for park-goers to use.
BUT: When someone goes inside and locks the door, the glass turns opaque so no one on the outside can see you, (you hope there’s no malfunction).
The toilets light up at night. So they partly serve as lanterns in the park.