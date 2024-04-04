98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Would You Try the New Grocery Shopping Method ‘6 to 1’ to Save Money?

April 4, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Man looking at bill in grocery store

Is the Viral 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Hack Worth the Hype?

Grocery food prices in the United States are high, with the average family spending $975.30 per month on groceries.

To help trim expenses while maintaining a healthy shopping list, Chef Will Coleman shared his “6 to 1” grocery shopping method:  buying six healthy items for every less-healthy item.

This method encourages a balance between healthy and indulgent choices and helps shoppers focus on healthier options in the store.

Popular food blogger Ross Yoder tried the method – and found that it cut his grocery bill in half – while it encouraged smarter meal planning.

Have you tried the “six to one” grocery shopping method?

Did you notice a cheaper grocery bill?

