Nashville notes: Scotty headed to ‘Kelly Clarkson’ + Jonathan Hutcherson’s announcement

April 29, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Scotty McCreery will be performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, May 1. You can check your local listings for tune-in information.

Country up-and-comer Jonathan Hutcherson has shared that he’ll be “announcing something” on Instagram Live Tuesday, April 30, at 5 p.m. CT. 

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will kick off their next leg of stadium shows on May 4 in Indianapolis. It’ll continue in Jacksonville, Charlotte, Chicago and more, before wrapping in Las Vegas on December 7. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to George’s website.

