Finally: Designer Jeans Which Make You Look… Like You Wet Your Pants?

While some debate if runway fashion is more about statement over street-ready, Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto‘s label Jordanluca has unveiled its latest creation: jeans which make it look like you’ve wet yourself.

That’s right: The brand is selling jeans that make it look as if you lost the race to number one.

And before you scoff — or gag — the appropriately named Stain jeans are already sold out.

The label debuted the new offering as part of its Fall/Winter catwalk collection, and although the darker denim with the far more noticeable intentional “accident” is no longer available, a stonewash version is still available on Jordanluca’s website.

“The Stain jeans feature a stonewash stain on the crotch and the Demonology horn detail embroidered on each back pocket, making them the ultimate JORDANLUCA denim piece,” touts the website.

In fact, they’re on sale for $608, a relative bargain from their original price of $811.

As Pele once said, “Success is no accident” — Vogue Business recently revealed that sales for the edgy designers jumped 15% in 2023 vs. the year prior, to the tune of around $500,000.