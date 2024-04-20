According to a new survey of 1,800 employed pet owners, 7% of pet-parents have left a job, to find a new one, so they could take better care of their pets. That’s close to one in ten.

In the survey, done by OnePoll on behalf of Vester, 60% of (almost two out of three) pet owners agree that they would consider leaving their job, if it conflicted with their ability to take care of their pet.

And 41% would be willing to take a pay cut to work in a pet-friendly environment.

Only 39% of individuals believe that they currently work in a “very” pet-friendly environment. Here’s a higher number: 47% – almost half – believe that pet-care is a high priority, when they decide where to work.

Is your workplace pet-friendly?