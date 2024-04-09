Would You Pay $780 for Strawberries?  

Luxury fruit retailer Ikigai Fruits now ships its produce to America. And it’s definitely different.

Bright-red Kotoka strawberries start at $89 dollars for 500 grams… And a combination of Kokota, Awayuki, and Pearl White strawberries will set you back $780.

Crown melons will cost $128 each.

Why are they so expensive? These fruits require hours of constant monitoring; and the growing process is usually done manually. Farmers may even place a hat on some fruits to guard them from the sun. That may control the color?

“Only the cream of the crop make the cut, which is why these fruits are so rare and treasured,” Ikigai offers, in a statement. I’ll take the leftovers! LOL

(Pair this with a little more, at Food and Wine)

What is the most you’d spend on a piece of fruit?