Workers Tend to Avoid Doing THIS on the Job – Do YOU?

Study Shows Workers Tend to Avoid Taking Breaks on the Job

A new study suggests that workers aren’t taking enough breaks – despite higher levels of stress and fatigue on the job.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo say employees would often keep working, despite wanting or really needing even a quick break.

It’s possibly due to pressure from supervisors, or fear of falling behind.

The study calls it a “misconception” that taking a break lowers your productivity. The researchers point out that regular breaks can help maintain focus and performance.

Eye doctors will tell you that you need to get a break from that computer screen (especially if it’s smaller than a desktop or laptop), about every 20 minutes or so – just for a minute or two – to give your eyes a break, and to feel rested.