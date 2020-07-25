      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What’s Your Free Time Worth? Here’s How Much – Per Hour – on Average

Jul 25, 2020 @ 10:00am
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home

It’s $15.63 per hour.  

survey asked 2,000 Americans how valuable their free time is.  And the average answer was $15.63 an hour.  That’s just over twice the federal minimum wage.

And the top at-home tasks that feel like work to us are cleaning . . . doing laundry . . . washing your car . . . doing the dishes . . . and paying bills.

Everything has a price, including our free time.  So how much is yours worth, to you?

