WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What’s Your Free Time Worth? Here’s How Much – Per Hour – on Average
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home
It’s $15.63 per hour.
A survey asked 2,000 Americans how valuable their free time is. And the average answer was $15.63 an hour. That’s just over twice the federal minimum wage.
And the top at-home tasks that feel like work to us are cleaning . . . doing laundry . . . washing your car . . . doing the dishes . . . and paying bills.
Everything has a price, including our free time. So how much is yours worth, to you?