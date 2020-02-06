WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Supermarket Secrets You Might Not Know…
A customer shops at the meat counter at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart can rely on thousands of cameras hanging from the ceiling that track when products are running low or when produce or meat start to lose their freshness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Many supermarkets are hiding great deals, right in plain sight; you just have to know where to look.
Keep these days in mind and it could save you cash and snag some free food. Hit up Aldi on a Wednesday or Target on a Tuesday; that’s when you’ll get the best deals on groceries. Speaking of, some items under Walmart‘s Great Value name are made by the brands you know.
Hungry? Ask to taste test any product from Trader Joe’s. Got a bigger appetite? Compliment an employee at Publix and you could receive a coupon for a free sandwich.
Not a member at Costco? Go with someone who is, and you can still shop. Or, pick up a cash card, which gives you the same benefits, including the ability to order a pizza and have it hot and ready by the time you check out.