WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Quit Smoking for Good – The ALERT Method

Have you tried to quit smoking, only to reach for your lighter again? Expert Louise Ross has some tips on how to stop for good – especially now that it’s “Stoptober.”

You might want to try the “ALERT Method“:

A DD: Stop-smoking aids, like chewing gums and nicotine patches, can also help for when cravings hit.

