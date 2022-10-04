WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Quit Smoking for Good – The ALERT Method
October 4, 2022 10:30AM CDT
FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A study concludes that lung cancer deaths are 28 percent lower in California than the rest of the country thanks to statewide policies against tobacco. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego announced Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, that state efforts to curb tobacco use resulted in fewer people starting smoking and more people quitting. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Expert Shares Tips to Help You Stop Smoking for Good
Have you tried to quit smoking, only to reach for your lighter again? Expert Louise Ross has some tips on how to stop for good – especially now that it’s “Stoptober.”
You might want to try the “ALERT Method“:
- ADD: Stop-smoking aids, like chewing gums and nicotine patches, can also help for when cravings hit.
- LIST: Write down why you want to quit. This can be for health reasons, for your family, or so your clothes smell better! When you’re struggling, this list can help you focus.
- EFFORT: Spend a few scheduled minutes, each day, to mentally re-affirm your goal or meditate about it.
- REWARD: Count the money you’ll save, and plan to spend that money on a reward… like a vacation!
- TOGETHER: You might also want to buddy up with a friend or relative and quit together.
