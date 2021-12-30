WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Simple Change Reduces Your Risk of Depression

If you’re at risk for depression, there is one simple thing you can do to decrease your chances of depression by 23-percent. It may not be easy, but it can be, and it’s free.
According to a study by The University of Colorado Boulder, the Broad Institute at MIT, and Harvard University, waking up an hour earlier would decrease the risk of depression by 23-percent.
By waking earlier, your body is exposed to sunlight which can boost well-being. And, they’ve found that waking an hour before you used to makes you more productive.
So, how do you become a morning person, if you’re not one already? They say: Place your alarm across the room so you have to physically get up to shut it off. You can also set your alarm five to ten minutes earlier, each day, until you’re waking up an hour earlier. That may be an easier, even healthier, way to adjust.
The schools recently completed this genetic study of 840,000 people.