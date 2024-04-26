98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lee Brice, Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters are your new “Drinkin’ Buddies”

April 26, 2024 3:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Curb Records

Lee Brice has enlisted Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters for his new single, “Drinkin’ Buddies.”

The feel-good number finds Lee raising a glass to his new friends and all the fun memories they’re about to forge together.

“Thank God for drinkin’ buddies/ They can make a bad day better/ Yeah, them drinkin’ buddies/ You know we tip ’em all back together,” goes the energetic chorus.

“Drinkin’ Buddies” will hit country radio April 29.

Lee’s latest album is 2020’s Hey World, which spawned the #1 hits “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

