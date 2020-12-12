WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Now You Can Exchange Your Least Favorite Gifts – for Bacon

A new survey tells us the worst gifts we, apparently, think you can give someone: are ugly sweaters, neckties, coffee mugs, scarves, robes, candles, socks, and weird jewelry. #GiveSmarterNotHarder
A company called Wright Brand Bacon now offers you a chance to exchange your least favorite Christmas gifts for BACON. You can find out more on their Instagram page.
So: They have also commissioned a survey, to determine what folks think are the WORST possible gifts you can give. Here are the top eight:
1. An ugly sweater. Including ironically ugly Christmas sweaters and normal sweaters that you’d just never wear.
2. A necktie. It’s one of those classic bad gifts you get Dad.
3. A coffee mug.
4. A scarf. Probably because it’s something most people already have.
5. A robe. Again, it’s an okay gift, but only if they don’t have one they like.
6. Candles.
7. Socks.
8. Weird jewelry you’d never wear.
The survey also asked what we do with bad gifts. And a lot of us like to have them on hand, just in case the person we got them from comes over to visit. Just over half of us will put an item out on display, if we know the person is coming to visit. We’re trying to be good. LOL
