Work Smarter Not Harder: Lose Weight After 40 Like THIS

Feb 5, 2020 @ 10:00am

Best Ways To Lose Weight After 40

Losing weight can seem harder than ever after age 40; but it’s not impossible – if you follow these tips.

Adults over 40 need more protein in their diets – at least 20 to 30 grams per meal.  So, eat a big breakfast, avoid late-night snacks, and cut down on fried foods and soda. 

Tracking your diet with a food app is the best way to stay honest.  Exercise is important, but it’s also important for people over 40 to avoid over-exercising.

A total-body strength routine 3-5 times a week is ideal.

Other tips:  Avoid stress, get a full night’s sleep, and have your thyroid levels checked.

