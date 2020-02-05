Work Smarter Not Harder: Lose Weight After 40 Like THIS
Best Ways To Lose Weight After 40
Losing weight can seem harder than ever after age 40; but it’s not impossible – if you follow these tips.
Adults over 40 need more protein in their diets – at least 20 to 30 grams per meal. So, eat a big breakfast, avoid late-night snacks, and cut down on fried foods and soda.
Tracking your diet with a food app is the best way to stay honest. Exercise is important, but it’s also important for people over 40 to avoid over-exercising.
A total-body strength routine 3-5 times a week is ideal.
Other tips: Avoid stress, get a full night’s sleep, and have your thyroid levels checked.