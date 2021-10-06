      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s Why We Sometimes Avoid Each Other

Oct 6, 2021 @ 10:30am
Stressful Day?  Stress Can Predict Decreases of our Social Interactions

When you get stressed out do you find yourself avoiding others?  If so, you’re not alone.

Dartmouth University researchers found that people who experienced high stress one day were likely to have decreases in social interaction the following day.  And the same behavior could last until up to two days later.

The data also shows a correlation between spending more time at home, and decreasing levels of both movement and social interaction, the next day.

But it also found the amount of social interaction on a particular day did not predict stress level for the following day.

Researchers hope their findings can be used, in the future, to study stress and social avoidance further – as well as the biological stress responses, which may be involved.

(EurekAlert!)

  • A study finds that if a person has a stressful day they are likely to avoid social interactions for the next 24 to 48 hours
