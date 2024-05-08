Lainey Wilson Shares Hopeful Update about her Father after Devastating Illness

Lainey Wilson shares an update, regarding her father’s miraculous recovery, after a severe health crisis.

Wilson’s father spent two months in the hospital, due to a fungal infection. It had affected the left side of his face.

Despite the challenging journey, Wilson expresses gratitude that her father is doing well, and is back to riding horses.

Wilson told Taste of Country, “It has taken him about two years to get back up on his feet. He’s back at it, though; you can’t slow a cowboy down.”

