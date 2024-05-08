98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Look Left and Right: One of You 3 Has Never Felt Less Inspired at Work

May 8, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Look Left and Right: One of You 3 Has Never Felt Less Inspired at Work
Uninspired, bored office worker at computer drifts off…

Survey:  One of Three Americans Have Never Felt More Uninspired at Work than Now

It looks like Hawaiian Shirt Day at the office isn’t doing the trick.

According to a new survey, 38% — that is, a third — of Americans say they’ve never felt more uninspired at work.

The Talker Research poll of 2,000 working adults – which was commissioned by Life Time Work – reveals that that same percentage feels they’re “somewhat” productive at their job; that number jumps to 41% for those in suburban areas.

Thirty-seven percent say their work environment is “stale,” particularly those employees who work fully in person (39%).  That’s bad, considering 70% say that their work environment directly impacts their on-the-job inspiration.

The survey also shows that physical activity, during the day, can break those office drones out of their ruts:  33% go for a walk when they’re uninspired at work; 19% get a workout in.

That said, while 64% say keeping active would boost their productivity at work, just 17% of employed Americans say they exercise once a week — or less.

The survey suggests that, if a company offered some way to get moving — whether it be a gym, a walking track or even just giving the OK for a physical activity break — that company would see a productivity boost.

According to the survey, it’s when employees step away that they have their best work-related ideas:  21% say those eureka moments come at a coffee shop; 14% say at the gym; and 33% say their best work ideas come to them while in bed.

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

 

 

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

