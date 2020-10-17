LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to Regain the Social Skills We’ve Lost During Pandemic
While taking a several month “vacation,” from regularly seeing friends and family, may have caused our social skills to atrophy, there’s still hope that we won’t be totally awkward, the next time we meet.
According to experts, in the field of therapy, there are a few things you can do to restore what may have been lost, during this pandemic.
For starters, don’t avoid interactions because you think it will be weird. The more you do so, the harder it will become when this is all over.
Instead, plan some sort of activity. Aim for balance, with 50-percent talking and the other 50-percent listening.
But most importantly, be honest and just tell your friend how you’re feeling.
[How has this pandemic affected your mental health? Therapists say they’re busier than ever. They now offer private video conference meetings. And they say they’re seeing more tension, stress, rage and addictions than ever before.]