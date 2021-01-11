WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Four Bedtime Snacks Which May Help You Sleep Better
Having trouble sleeping? Sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D, says you should try snacking on these four items.
According to Breus, tart cherries are full of the naturally produced hormone, melatonin. It has been known to be an important component for encouraging an individual’s sleep.
Breus also recommends avocado on a rice cake and chickpeas due to the amount of carbs included, which are full of melatonin and magnesium.
Omelets are also recommended as eggs contain melatonin and L-ornithine, both of which (you guessed it) help you to improve the quality of your sleep.