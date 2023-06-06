WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Avoid These Drinks and Foods on Planes – Advice from Flight Attendants

Flight Attendants Say to Avoid These Food and Drink Items on Planes

When it comes to food and drink offerings on a plane, flight attendants say there are a number of items, which passengers should avoid.

The biggest problem is tap water – and coffee or tea made with it. Why? Many of the pipes used to store tap water aren’t regularly cleaned. And: A little turbulence can spill that hot drink all over you. Ouch.

Another item to avoid is steaks (or fillets), due to the fact that they’re often overcooked when they’re prepared.

Cheese trays are another item to avoid, as the cheeses are heavily processed… to the point at which they don’t need to be refrigerated. It’s not really cheese, anymore…