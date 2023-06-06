98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Avoid These Drinks and Foods on Planes – Advice from Flight Attendants

June 6, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Avoid These Drinks and Foods on Planes – Advice from Flight Attendants
jet plane interior – Maura Myles image

Flight Attendants Say to Avoid These Food and Drink Items on Planes

When it comes to food and drink offerings on a plane, flight attendants say there are a number of items, which passengers should avoid.

The biggest problem is tap water – and coffee or tea made with it.  Why?  Many of the pipes used to store tap water aren’t regularly cleaned.  And:  A little turbulence can spill that hot drink all over you.  Ouch.

Another item to avoid is steaks (or fillets), due to the fact that they’re often overcooked when they’re prepared.

Cheese trays are another item to avoid, as the cheeses are heavily processed… to the point at which they don’t need to be refrigerated.  It’s not really cheese, anymore…

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#AirlineFood
#Cheese
#DirtyPipes
#EatSmarterNotHarder
#FlightAttendants
#Steak
#TapWater
#TravelSmarterNotHarder
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
4

Miranda Lambert Hopes She Gets To Hug Morgan Wallen's Mom Someday
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts