Location, location, location… it’s not just important in the real estate world. It makes a difference for health reasons, too.

Researchers at health company Theramex have found that British women, who lived in more affluent neighborhoods, were more likely to receive menopause treatment, compared to women in poorer communities.

More than 80% of women will experience debilitating menopause symptoms – which could interfere with their quality of life. The study shows that practitioners in wealthy ZIP codes write about twice as many scripts for HRT for women.

The upshot: “More needs to be done to ensure that all women have the same access to menopause care and treatment, regardless of where they live,” Janet Lindsay of Wellbeing Of Women said.

(Learn more, here: dailymail.co.uk)