WINTER FAMILY HIKE & CAMPFIRE

Feb 15, 2022 @ 7:08am
Fire on dark background.

Bundle up the whole family and head outdoors ! This naturalist-led hike is your chance to escape the four walls of school, the office or home and take in the fresh winter air. Create warm memories on the chilly trail before heading to the campfire for stories and s’mores.

Registration required by Thursday, February 17: 815.722.9470. or CLICK HERE

This program takes places entirely outdoors. Dress for the weather and use caution while walking outdoors as snow and ice may be present on the paths and in parking lots.

The hike will be up to 1.5 miles long and take place on paved and natural terrain across uneven surfaces. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, 02/19/2022

Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Fee: Free!

Age: All ages.

Contact Phone: 815.722.9470

Location: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center

