Will Nicole Kidman and Debra Messing Brawl Over the Lead in a Movie About Lucille Ball?

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to star in a movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
It’s kind of hard to argue with Kidman in ANY role . . . but there are people who think Debra Messing could do it better. And the former star of TV’s “Will & Grace” apparently agrees. She’s got the will…
People started Tweeting about what a perfect fit Debra would be for the part. Even Valerie Bertinelli said Messing was ROBBED.
One person suggested that Debra must have a scheduling conflict, and she replied, quote, “Oh no, I’m available.”
Someone else reminded Debra that she once said she wouldn’t play Lucy because she’s “untouchable.” And Debra replied, quote, “Ummmmmm, I changed my mind.”
She’s also been responding with heart emojis, to people who say she should get the part.
