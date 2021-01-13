      Weather Alert

Will Nicole Kidman and Debra Messing Brawl Over the Lead in a Movie About Lucille Ball?

Jan 13, 2021 @ 9:36am

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to star in a movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.  But Debra Messing wants to play Lucy.  And a lot of people on Twitter think she’d be the best choice.

 

Bet there’s lots of chatter about this, in Keith Urban‘s home:  His Academy Award-winner wife has been taking some tweeted heat.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to star in a movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

It’s kind of hard to argue with Kidman in ANY role . . . but there are people who think Debra Messing could do it better.  And the former star of TV’s “Will & Grace” apparently agrees.  She’s got the will…

People started Tweeting about what a perfect fit Debra would be for the part.  Even Valerie Bertinelli said Messing was ROBBED.

One person suggested that Debra must have a scheduling conflict, and she replied, quote, “Oh no, I’m available.”

Someone else reminded Debra that she once said she wouldn’t play Lucy because she’s “untouchable.”  And Debra replied, quote, “Ummmmmm, I changed my mind.”

She’s also been responding with heart emojis, to people who say she should get the part.

There’s more to this, here:  (Just Jared)

TAGS
#DebraMessing #DesiArnaz #JavierBardem #KeithUrban #LucilleBall #NicoleKidman #ValerieBertinelli
Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
FRISKY FRIDAY FUMES: Do You Wear a Special Scent? Almost No One Wants You to Wear More of It