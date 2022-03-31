      Weather Alert

Who’s Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Mar 31, 2022 @ 10:30am
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Study: 
People Who Grew Up In The Country Have a Better Sense of Direction
Than Those Who Grew Up in Cities
Here’s who knows how to WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER, when it comes to finding your way around:  Country folk.

If you grew up in a rural area you have at least one advantage over someone who grew up in a city.  So, it might pay to move out to the country.

Researchers, from several universities, tested the spatial navigation skills of nearly 400,000 people, from 38 countries, using a video game called Sea Hero Quest.

They found that people who grew up in more structured, grid-like cities performed better on game levels with grid-like layouts.

But those who grew up outside of cities, or in cities with more sprawling, complex layouts, were better at navigating disorderly routes.

The scientists say this could be because the countryside has more disorderly road layouts, which prime the brain for remembering and navigating environments.

Study author, Professor Hugo Spears adds, “[…] we found that people who grew up in areas with gridded streets can have comparable navigation skills to people five years their senior from rural areas, and in some areas the difference was even greater.”

Future research could focus on finding out whether living in a rural area could help guard against dementia conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.

Find more, here:  (Daily Mail)

 

  • A study finds that people who grew up in rural areas had better spatial navigation skills compared to people who grew up in cities—particularly those who grew up in cities with grid-like patterns
TAGS
#SenseOfDirection #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Sam Hunt's Wife Is Done!
I-80 Weekend Emergency Repairs In Joliet
Reba McEntire Talks Oscars!
This Is Why You Shouldn't Let Your Gas Gauge Get Down To 'E'
Country Acts Announced For The Taste Of Joliet!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On