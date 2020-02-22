Who Knew Pizza Could Actually Be Dangerous? It Is.
Hot Sliced Pepperoni Pizza In Delivery Box On Wooden Background With Copy Space
You might be surprised to learn that pizzas DO cause injury. Accoring to experts who keep track of these things, pizzas have been responsible for at least 3,800 visits to the ER in just the year 2018. That was up from 2,300 pizza injuries in 2017. The statistics are still coming in, from 2019… but you can see what’s likely to be, well, delivered. They come from medical service provider Babylon Health, who analyzed data from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Findings were based on medical records – from a sample of 100 emergency departments across the country – in which the word “pizza” was included in doctors’ notes.
Some of the ways pizza has harmed us: falling upstairs while carrying a delivery; cutting a finger with a pizza cutter, falling in pizza places, and falling out of bed while reaching for pizza.
