Brian Kelley’s Tennessee Truth, has arrived

Source: YouTube

“I’m so excited for y’all to hear my debut album. Each and every one of these songs make up my Tennessee Truth,” Brian says of his autobiographical 12-track project. “I hope everyone enjoys listening to this project as much as I did making it. This is my Tennessee Truth.”

Spotlighting the album opener, “Acres,” which he co-wrote with Adam Sanders and Will Weatherly, the Florida native shares, “I closed my eyes the day we were writing that and I imagined my wife, Brittney, on her family farm in Georgia. Even now, I picture it. Riding dirt roads and going to get peach ice cream and boiled peanuts.”

“That’s one of my favorite places to go to get off the grid, to just be me with the woman I love,” he continues. “What’s better? Nothing. I wanted to capture that in a song.”

Tennessee Truth is out now wherever you listen to music.