White Castle Launches “Birthday Cake on a Stick”

Apr 6, 2021 @ 10:53am
Think “cupcake on a stick,” and you’ve pretty much got it.

White Castle may be best known for their sliders, but they’re getting pretty slick with their dessert game.

As part of their 100-year celebration, White Castle has launched a Birthday Cake On-a-Stick, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Vanilla cake, with white frosting and sprinkles, on a stick – That’s what will be joining the dessert menu, April 18th.  So, if your celebration is sooner than that (my oldest son’s is today), maybe a gift certificate?

The stick-cake will be available for a limited time, so get yours as soon as you can to celebrate “100 Years of Cravings.”

