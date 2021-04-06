White Castle Launches “Birthday Cake on a Stick”
Three cupcakes with sparklers
Think “cupcake on a stick,” and you’ve pretty much got it.
White Castle may be best known for their sliders, but they’re getting pretty slick with their dessert game.
As part of their 100-year celebration, White Castle has launched a Birthday Cake On-a-Stick, which is exactly what it sounds like.
Vanilla cake, with white frosting and sprinkles, on a stick – That’s what will be joining the dessert menu, April 18th. So, if your celebration is sooner than that (my oldest son’s is today), maybe a gift certificate?
The stick-cake will be available for a limited time, so get yours as soon as you can to celebrate “100 Years of Cravings.”