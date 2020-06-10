Which States Drink the Most or Least Beer? Are We on the List?
Toast mug cold beer holiday of summer
Americans drink more than SIX BILLION GALLONS of beer, every year. And a new study breaks down our national beer-drinking habit – by state and per capita – to figure out which states drink the most and the least.
The 10 states which the most beer, per person:
New Hampshire . . . Montana . . . Vermont . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Nevada . . . Maine . . . Wisconsin . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Hawaii.
The 10 states which drink the least beer per person:
Utah . . . Maryland . . . New Jersey . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . Rhode Island . . . Idaho . . . Arkansas . . . Washington . . . and Massachusetts.
See the full story, here: Vinepair