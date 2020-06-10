      Weather Alert

Which States Drink the Most or Least Beer? Are We on the List?

Jun 10, 2020 @ 11:06am
Americans drink more than SIX BILLION GALLONS of beer, every year.  And a new study breaks down our national beer-drinking habit – by state and per capita – to figure out which states drink the most and the least.

The 10 states which the most beer, per person:

New Hampshire . . . Montana . . . Vermont . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Nevada . . . Maine . . . Wisconsin . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Hawaii.

The 10 states which drink the least beer per person:

Utah . . . Maryland . . . New Jersey . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . Rhode Island . . . Idaho . . . Arkansas . . . Washington . . . and Massachusetts.

See the full story, here:  Vinepair

