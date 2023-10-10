Which Online Terms Are Foreign to Older Adults? THESE.

54% of respondents wish they were more tech-savvy. And 16% hesitate to seek help. They may experience feelings of frustration, embarrassment, or inadequacy.

“For those who didn’t grow up with smartphones or high-speed internet, this digital age might seem foreign and intimidating,” Victoria Johnson of AbilityNet says. “It’s disheartening to learn that many senior citizens feel they’re imposing when seeking assistance online.”

