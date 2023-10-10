98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Which Online Terms Are Foreign to Older Adults? THESE.

October 10, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Candid portrait of senior couple at home, man with grey hair and beard working on computer, glasses resting on forehead, seniorpreneur working from home with wife
For adults over 65, tech lingo is, apparently, a lot like another language. 
A survey of 2,000 older adults found that terms like “hyperlink,” “phishing” and “smishing” were confusing to them.

54% of respondents wish they were more tech-savvy.  And 16% hesitate to seek help.  They may experience feelings of frustration, embarrassment, or inadequacy.

For those who didn’t grow up with smartphones or high-speed internet, this digital age might seem foreign and intimidating,” Victoria Johnson of AbilityNet says.  “It’s disheartening to learn that many senior citizens feel they’re imposing when seeking assistance online.”

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

 

