One Kind of Dog Leash May Actually Harm your Pup

Why? Three reasons:

A retractable leash teaches dogs that it’s okay to pull. And it can actually hurt your furry friend. Warren cautions: “ It’s very easy to get tangled up in them, and most of them have a nylon cord that could easily cause deep cuts and lacerations. ” Dogs may also use the extra slack to run into the street, or unexpectedly confront other cars, or people. The doctor adds: “ They could be extremely stressful for other dogs and their owners, particularly if someone’s walking an active dog .”

Leashes, in general, protect both people and dogs from unexpected situations. But this particular leash should be a last resort.

If yours has a button to lock the extension, make sure that lock works, before you venture out. Then, go get a safer leash.

Learn more, here: (The Sun)