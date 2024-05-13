Shania Twain – ‘Spirit Sister’ of Jon Bon Jovi? He Says So

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For real: Jon Bon Jovi has recently referred to Shania Twain as his “spirit sister,” because both singers decided to undergo the same vocal cord surgery – and the country icon was very flattered.

Twain told ‘People,’ “It just warms my heart. It’s a very special bond because there are very few singers that have ever had this nerve damage. It’s not a typical singer’s issue.”

Shania noted, “I didn’t ask John how his [vocal cords] were damaged. We just discussed my process. I shared my experience with him. And before he took the plunge, I just shared the best I could, without influencing him in any way. I didn’t get deep like that. We got personal about it, but I didn’t ask for the real details.”

