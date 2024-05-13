Shania Twain – ‘Spirit Sister’ of Jon Bon Jovi? He Says So
For real: Jon Bon Jovi has recently referred to Shania Twain as his “spirit sister,” because both singers decided to undergo the same vocal cord surgery – and the country icon was very flattered.
Twain told ‘People,’ “It just warms my heart. It’s a very special bond because there are very few singers that have ever had this nerve damage. It’s not a typical singer’s issue.”
Shania noted, “I didn’t ask John how his [vocal cords] were damaged. We just discussed my process. I shared my experience with him. And before he took the plunge, I just shared the best I could, without influencing him in any way. I didn’t get deep like that. We got personal about it, but I didn’t ask for the real details.”
Do you think Jon Bon Jovi’s voice will recover enough to allow him to tour again?