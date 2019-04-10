Does it matter which day you fill up the car? A study by GasBuddy.com found prices vary predictably day to day, but over the course of a year an average driver will only save $20 to $30 by gaming the system. Still, USA Today reports the best time to fill up on average is Monday morning, and the worst day to do it is on a Friday. GasBuddy says that all comes down to supply and demand, as usually fewer people are getting gas on Mondays compared to Fridays. But even then, this isn’t a hard-fast rule, as it depends on where you live, though in most states Monday was the best day to fill up on the cheaper end. Read more from Fox News.
What’s the Best Day to Buy Gasoline?
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 9:38 AM