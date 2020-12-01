What’s So Great About Lifetime Christmas Movies? Patrick Duffy (Aquaman) Explains

Patrick Duffy will ALWAYS do a Lifetime Christmas movie when it’s offered to him. He says, quote, “I know what it’s going to be . . . The message is always positive: It’s always love wins at the end.”
Some people think Lifetime Christmas movies are cheesy . . . and the actors who star in them might be at a low point in their careers. But maybe that’s not always the case.
Remember Patrick Duffy from “Dallas”? Before that, he was “Aquaman,” on TV. Well, he’s 71 now, and he JUMPS at the chance to do Lifetime Christmas movies. In fact, he has one coming up called “Once Upon a Main Street”.
He says, quote, “When my agent or whomever it is that proffers the offer says, ‘We have an offer from Lifetime,’ I just say, ‘Take it.’ I know what it’s going to be. I don’t know the plot, but I know it’s going to be well-written for the audience it’s trying to get to.
“It will be respectful to every character because they always are. The message is always positive: It’s always ‘love wins at the end.'”
He also doesn’t mind that he’s not the star anymore. Quote, “In the early days, I used to be on the receiving end of the love stick. Now I’m the grandpa in the love relationship. And it’s a blessing to be asked to do these things.”
