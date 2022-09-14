What May Extend your Life after Cancer Diagnosis? Super Tomato. For Real.

This so-called “super tomato” is made with tomato and snapdragon flowers, which result in the fruit containing large amounts of anthocyanins.

Anthocyanins are anti-inflammatory. They are associated with antidiabetic and anticancer benefits.

The good news? The super tomato is now approved for sale, and for growth in the United States.

Norfolk Plant Science plants to sell seeds to home growers; so you can grow your own purple super tomato!

