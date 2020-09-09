What Does Mars-in-Retrograde Mean for Us?
Milky Way galaxy and stars in the night sky
You’ve probably heard of Mercury retrograde, but what about Mars retrograde?
This once-in-a-two-year event starts today (September 9th), and runs through November 15th.
Mars retrograde can manifest as frustrations and/or stagnation in career, love, your ambitions, and your sex life. It can feel like the world is having a “temper tantrum.”
“People we clashed with in the past could return to ‘resolve’ matters, but efforts to find closure might only fan the flames of anger—and torrid sexual energy—again,” according to astrologists, the AstroTwins.
Considering the recent general rise of aggression, with rioting, polar political battles, protests and negativity, we may be a little more affected by planetary pull than we had thought.