Kid Rock Sings ‘All Summer Long’ With Travis Tritt + Doug E. Fresh

Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and Doug E. Fresh surprised attendees at the Barnstable Brown Party ahead of the Kentucky Derby with a performance of Rock’s hit song “All Summer Long.”

The trio’s collaboration delighted the crowd, with Fresh showcasing his beatboxing skills during the performance.

The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the University of Kentucky’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center, featured other notable guests like Wynonna Judd and Josh Groban.

Kid Rock’s unique rendition of the song added to the excitement of the 35th annual gala, which has raised over $20 million for diabetes research over the years.